Lt. Gov. Crouch, IDDC present new I-465 mural on Renovia Indianapolis office

In Indianapolis today, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC)/Visit Indiana, in partnership with Renovia, unveiled a new ‘IN Indiana’ mural along the company’s office wing wall facing I-465 on Indianapolis’ east side. “We are grateful for Renovia’s support of the ‘IN Indiana’ campaign and for allowing Justin to feature his artwork on their building,” said Crouch. “Renovia has a history of giving back to the communities it serves, and this is a perfect example of that. Thousands of travelers will be able to enjoy this ‘IN Indiana’ mural daily, and we thank Renovia for this opportunity.”

Created by local artist Justin Olson of Olson Paint Studios, LLC, the mural features Visit Indiana’s new ‘IN Indiana’ campaign, which was unveiled to the public in June. As a unique effort to tell the Hoosier state’s authentic story, Visit Indiana developed an extensive customizable toolkit of resources available free of charge to everyone in the state who wants to use the new campaign.

“Since its debut, we’ve seen hundreds of destinations, businesses, cities and towns utilize the ‘IN Indiana’ campaign and make it their own,” IDDC Secretary & CEO Elaine Bedel said. “‘IN Indiana’ aims to instill Hoosier pride among residents and promote our state to a greater audience. Every time someone uses it helps accomplish that goal.”

The following organizations also recently completed public art projects funded by IDDC:

Develop Culver located at Lake Maxinkuckee within Culver Town Park at 819 E. Lake Shore Drive in Culver – Artist: Bridge Collective, LLC;

Indiana Dunes Tourism located at the Indiana Dunes Visitors Center at 1215 N. SR 49 in Porter – Artist: Ryan “Arcy” Christenson of RC Murals;

Kendallville Main Street located at Atz Law Office at 202 S. Main St. in Kendallville – Artist: Chris Lesley;

Munster Civic Foundation located at 5 Ridge Road in Munster – Artist: Lindsey Harris; and

Santa Claus Museum & Village located at 69 SR 245 in Santa Claus– Artist: Elizabeth Wertman.

For more information about the ‘IN Indiana’ marketing campaign, click here. To download the IN Indiana toolkit, go to VisitIndiana.com/toolkit.

Some murals from Indiana Dunes:

Additional murals from around the State of Indiana, includes those located at Lake Maxinkuckee, Kendallville, Santa Claus, and Munster:

