Naked woman initiates 911 call, causing Linton man’s arrest

Mid-afternoon on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021, the Linton Police Department received a 911 call reporting a naked woman in their backyard. When police arrived, they found a man and a woman in the backyard arguing.

Pursuant to the probable cause affidavit submitted by Officer Orry Phipps with the Linton Police Department, the female was naked and crying, saying the man in the backyard with her “needed help” and “was off his rocker.” She later accused the man, who was identified as Elijah Ray Haldeman, age 31, of Linton, as her attacker, saying the man strangled her.

Haldeman maintained he simply held her down after getting into an argument with her; further stating that they argue at times and “that is how he calms her down is to hold her down,” the affidavit went on to say. But police believed the woman, who they stated had bruising around her neck consistent with strangulation.

The man is in additional hot water for disregarded Officer Phipps’ commands to not walk away and stay in the backyard when he arrived, as well. After several commands to stay and not walk away, Phipps wrote, “I pulled my taser from its holster and commanded Elijah to get on the ground. Elijah got on his knees and placed his hands behind his back.” But moments later, Haldeman began swinging his arms again, pulling his right arm away from Phipps as he attempted tp handcuff him, the report noted.

As Haldeman was being transported to the Greene County Jail, he complained of numbness, advising “his lips, eyes, and body was numb and needed medical attention.” So, police transported him to the Greene County General Hospital to be medically cleared before arriving at the county’s lockup facility without further incident.

Haldeman now faces three charges, including strangulation and battery, both Level 6 felonies, as well as resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $6,000 with ten percent allowed.

