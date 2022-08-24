Washington man arrested in Knox County after early morning chase in stolen vehicle

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:
In Knox County earlier this morning, at approximately 3:05AM, Trooper Roberts was patrolling in the area of US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes when he attempted to stop a 2009 Toyota SUV at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road in Vincennes for no taillights. The driver of the SUV refused to stop and accelerated north on Old Bruceville Road reaching 85 mph.
The vehicle eventually left the roadway near Grundman and Red Road and the driver fled on foot into a bean field. Moments later, several Knox County Sheriff Deputies arrived to assist. Deputy Linenburg and his K-9 partner, Blast, tracked down the suspect and he was arrested after a brief struggle. The driver was identified as David Neidige, age 28, of Washington.
When officers searched Neidige they found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. Neidige also displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed the 2009 Toyota SUV had been reported stolen on August 22nd from Daviess County. The man was transported to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.
Arrested and Charges:
- David Neidige, age 28, Washington, Indiana
- Resisting Law Enforcement in a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony
- Receiving Stolen Property, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
- Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor
Arresting Officer: Trooper D. Roberts, Indiana State Police
Assisting Officers: Captain Gilmore, Deputy Archer, Deputy Linenburg and his K-9, Blast, Knox County Sheriff’s Office
All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.