Sullivan County Arrest Record – June 10th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Thursday, June 10th, 2021 is as follows:

SUMMERVILLE, CLAYTON MICHAEL, age 28, of CARLISLE

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Disorderly Conduct – engage in fighting or tumultuous conduct

Bond: $0.00 Cash Only

Resisting Law Enforcement – def. knowingly or intentionally forcibly resists, obstructs, or interferes w/a law enforcement officer or person assisting the officer while the officer is lawfully executing duties

Bond: $0.00 Cash Only

Domestic Battery – The def. has been previously convicted of a battery against this victim.

Bond: $15,000 Cash Only

Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury – when Def. has prior conviction for battery related to domestic or family violence

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

WELLS, BAMBI MARIE, age 41, VINCENNES

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Possession of Marijuana – first time offense and less than 30 grams of pot

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

