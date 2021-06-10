Sullivan County Arrest Record – June 10th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Thursday, June 10th, 2021 is as follows:
SUMMERVILLE, CLAYTON MICHAEL, age 28, of CARLISLE
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Disorderly Conduct – engage in fighting or tumultuous conduct
Bond: $0.00 Cash Only
Resisting Law Enforcement – def. knowingly or intentionally forcibly resists, obstructs, or interferes w/a law enforcement officer or person assisting the officer while the officer is lawfully executing duties
Bond: $0.00 Cash Only
Domestic Battery – The def. has been previously convicted of a battery against this victim.
Bond: $15,000 Cash Only
Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury – when Def. has prior conviction for battery related to domestic or family violence
Bond: $4,000 Cash Only
WELLS, BAMBI MARIE, age 41, VINCENNES
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Possession of Marijuana – first time offense and less than 30 grams of pot
Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.