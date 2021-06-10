Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying two men from Carlisle shooting

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Sullivan County, detectives with the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post are seeking the public’s assistance regarding the fatal shooting that occurred in Carlisle earlier today, June 10, 2021. Detectives have identified two male individuals of interest and need the public’s assistance in identifying and locating them. Please take a moment and review the attached photo of the male individuals.

Anyone with information that may help detectives identify these two individuals are asked to contact the Putnamville State Police Post by calling (800) 225-8576 or (765) 653-4114.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

