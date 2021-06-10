A young entrepreneur shows social responsibility too

Anna Farmer is a 14 year old entrepreneur, who recently founded Anna’s Tiny Treasures. She began selling a few items on Facebook in April of this year, and her selection has quickly expanded into a variety of items from bracelets, rings and necklaces to hair pins, scrunchies and more.

This young business owner has a beyond-her-years awareness about social responsibility, too, as she donates ten percent of proceeds from every order to breast cancer patients, research or treatment expenses in honor of her grandma. “I was brainstorming ideas to earn extra money to save for a car and college tuition. I was also trying to find a way to honor my late grandma, who passed away from cancer. I decided to donate 10% of my profits to cancer patients, their families, and research. I want to help people that are going through what she went through, but I also want to make her proud of me,” Anna said.

And she plans to grow her business quickly, as well. “For now, I plan on continuing to set up my booth here-and-there. Eventually, I’d like to have a more permanent store location,” she said.

If you do not catch her at her stand, though, many of her items can also be found on her Facebook page located at facebook.com/annastinytreasures/ for now. She elaborated, saying “I don’t have a website yet. It’s in the works.”

So where does this fourteen year old get her business sense and inspiration from you may ask? “Both my parents are self-employed, so I pretty much grew up all my life with that in my blood,” the young entrepreneur said, who went on to say “My parents are pretty cool! They give me advice and help when I need it. I would say my inspiration comes from watching them.”

She encourages others contemplating a small business, too, saying, “Do it! I’m just starting all of this, and I’ve already learned a lot. There’s so much knowledge, experience, and growth that can be gained while operating a business — even a small one like mine.”

This young lady isn’t all business though; she enjoys music a lot too. At school, she plays the French horn. When she’s at home, she practices the piano, guitar, and the ukulele, which she admits is her favorite. This hobby may eventually turn into a business, though, she admitted. “I plan to study business law and go to work in that industry. I also hope to incorporate music in my day-to-day life. My big dream is to work as a business attorney and own a record label one day.

Something about her says, that big dream will become reality — and you might just see her record label one day.

