Linton-Stockton School Corp. releases plan for remainder of school year

Linton-Stockton Schools Superintendent, Dr. Kathy Goad, sent an email to parents earlier today that outlines the school corporation’s plan for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

You can view the letter and school calendar below.

From Dr. Kathy Goad – Superintendent of Linton-Stockton School Corporation:

Dr. Kathy Goad

Dear LSSC Parents and Guardians,

Our schools may be closed, however, education at Linton-Stockton School Corporation continues!

Our teachers and staff have been working to develop remote learning opportunities to engage our students for the remainder of the shortened 2020-2021 school year. The calendar below will be followed to as we look to finish the school year strong.

eLearning

eLearning will take on a new meaning and a new look in the next five weeks. Our principals have met with all teachers to assist them in assuring the following goals are met; student engagement, grade and course advancement and credit attainment. What eLearning will not be is busy work, hours of time, and unrealistic expectations.

Each Monday morning, teachers will post lessons for the week. The teachers will be available Monday through Thursday from 9:00am-3:00pm to answer questions, provide support and meet virtually when needed. On Fridays we will be using Waiver Days. This plan will allow students to spread their lessons across the entire week, work at their own pace and within the framework of other family activities.

Students currently enrolled in Dual Credit and AP courses will continue to work under the guidance of their teachers as directed by the associated college/university. The time schedule may look different for students enrolled in these classes.

On Tuesday, April 7th elementary teachers and MS/HS Homeroom teachers will have virtual meeting with their classes to touch base and allow for some face to face interaction. Teachers will email a link to the meeting to all students. Please have your child login and look for the email from their teacher with the link. These sessions are planned as follows:

11:00am Elementary

11:30am Middle School

1:00pm High School

Following these class meetings teachers will reach out to students who did not participate. This will provide the teacher with information pertaining to internet access and which students will need alternative modes of instruction.

Technology Issues

If your child’s school issued electronic device is not working, then we have set up a loaner program. Chromebooks may be exchanged between the hours of 11:00am and 1:00pm Monday through Thursday. The exchange will take place at the front entry of the high school. Our Technology Director will have a table where students will place their device and he will then provide a new one. Please remember to bring the charger with the device.

School Lunch

Linton-Stockton Schools will resume Grab & Go Lunch service on Monday, April 6th. Meals will be available Mondays through Thursdays from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Lunches for Fridays are included in the Thursday pick up/delivery. Meals may be picked up at the high school front entrance or be scheduled for home delivery.

In order to have the appropriate number of meals prepared, it is necessary that parents/guardians complete the survey found at the link below.

Lunch Order Form Link – http://forms.gle/f7MzJx4nvmfv5b4ag

To maintain Social Distancing during the pick-up/delivery the following guidelines have been established.

For Pick-Up: When pulling into the front entry of the high school parents/guardians/children are not to exit their vehicle. Lower your window and indicate how many meals have been requested and our staff will hand the meals to you.

For Delivery: Our staff will ring your bell or knock indicating the number of requested meals have been delivered to your door.

LSSC Facilities Closed

We love and miss our students and families, but we are closed. There will be essential employees taking care of custodial, maintenance, and grounds work at each of our schools during this extended shut down. Minimal office staff will work to accomplish specific task. The Administrative staff will continue to have critical meetings (social distancing appropriate) pertaining to the ongoing operations of our school corporation. Please respect the safety of our staff and know that we are not open to the public.

Preschool and Kindergarten Registration

We are exploring on-line registration for both our new preschool program and kindergarten. More information will be coming soon.

Band Instruments

Mr. Harness has labeled all student owned band instruments. Those may be picked up from 11:00am-1:00pm Monday through Thursday of next week. The pick-up is located at the front door of the high school. Students/Parents are to stay in their vehicle and the instrument will be brought to you.

Unanswered Questions

There are still many unanswered questions as we move forward in this new territory. We are working to answer these questions as soon as possible. Some things though will need to wait. This includes students personal belonging in lockers. Once it is safe for our staff to return to work then we will fully develop a plan for distribution of these items. We are also working on a plan to retrieve all school owned electronic devices and hotspots once eLearning has concluded. I’m confident there are many issue we have not yet thought about, however, as they come up we will find a solution.

Special Note to Students

This spring you will have missed many special events including field trips, band a choral concerts and contests, athletic contests, co-curricular activities, drama productions, field day, 5th grade graduation, 8th grade honors day and much more. We want you to know we are sorry that this world-wide crisis has robbed you of these experiencing these moments with your classmates. One of our competencies in our Graduate Profile is Creative Thinker. So in the days to come, get creative and go on virtual fieldtrips, put on your own concert, run your own timed races and set your personal best, put on a dramatic play for your family and organize a backyard field day with your parents and siblings.

To our seniors, yes, you have been robbed as well. Our high school staff is working very hard to make sure each of you are ready and able to receive your diploma. The Guidance Department and administration will keep in close contact with each of you. We are confident the guidance provided to schools will alleviate the stress of our seniors in terms for earning the credits they need for graduation. We know this is a milestone you have worked for and anticipated for a very long time. Both the prom and commencement are once in a lifetime events. At this time, both Prom and Commencement are still in the picture, it is too early to make definitive decisions on dates for each of these special days. Be assured that setting aside time to celebrate our graduates is of utmost importance to us and we will continue to evaluate options. Please be patient as we await guidance in moving forward.

Thank You

We thank our teachers and staff who are doing everything possible to reimagine school without a classroom.

We thank our parents and guardians for their patience, encouragement, and support during this difficult time.

We thank our students for their resilience and excitement about learning in a new way.

As our year moves forward in this unorthodox manner you will receive updates through our School Messenger call system, on our website, and through our school Facebook page. The best way to get in touch with us is through email.

Even in these uncertain times, it’s a great time to be a MINER!

Yours in Education,

Dr. Goad

