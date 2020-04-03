Applying for Unemployment Insurance

As the Covid-19 virus impacts jobs across the nation, and WARN Notices accelerate across the State of Indiana, unemployment insurance may be available to many Hoosiers who are out of work. Whether workers were employed by Hoosier businesses large or small, it is worth a look.

Applications are available electronically at unemployment.in.gov on your computer or smart phone. Although you cannot apply for benefits over the phone, you can reach out with questions via email or telephone at AskUIContactCenter@dwd.IN.gov or 1-800-891-6499.

To see if you are eligible for benefits, read this helpful FAQ sheet. The maximum benefit amount is $390 per week, as set by Indiana law.

