Community Mobility Reports from Google aid in fight against COVID-19

Google recently launched an early release of their Community Mobility Reports that can be used by governments for critical decision-making to combat the spread of COVID-19. With this information, resources can be better-allocated to communities in need.

Per Google, “These Community Mobility Reports aim to provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19.”

Googles goes on to say, “The reports use aggregated, anonymized data to chart movement trends over time by geography, across different high-level categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential.”

To generate these mobility reports, Google is utilizing data that is traditionally reserved for Google Maps technology to determine how crowded a particular place of business might be.

The data being provided is intentionally vague as to help protect the privacy of users. A blog post issued by Google reads, “These reports have been developed to be helpful while adhering to our stringent privacy protocols and policies. “

You can see a snapshot of the report for Greene County, Indiana below. Due to a lack of sufficient data, not all categories are represented.

Learn more about these reports by reading Google’s official announcement.

