Attorney General Greenlights Gun Dealers

Cities and towns in Indiana may not restrict firearms sales or order licensed firearms dealers to close during the current state-wide emergency, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill wrote in an opinion issued and made available yesterday. His opinion was issued in response to a handful of Indiana State Senators requesting it when workers in firearm and ammunition sales were not listed in the initial list of services exempted because they were deemed so-called “essential”.

Even in times of declared emergency all political subdivisions are prohibited from engaging in regulation of firearms under Indiana Code, he wrote. Although a lot of people have had fun with it on social media making jokes regarding if they are or are not “essential” workers, this is serious business affecting rights. “[S]ome Indiana localities are reportedly labeling firearm retailers as nonessential by policy and requiring them to close during this public health emergency,” the Attorney General wrote.

For more information and to read the actual opinion, go here.

Photo by Somchai Kongkamsri from Pexels

