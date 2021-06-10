Multiple gunshots kill one individual in Carlisle

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

Early this morning, June 10th, 2021, at approximately 12:00 a.m, Sullivan County Dispatch received a 911 call of multiple gunshots being fired at the intersection of Lewis and Ledgerwood in Carlisle, Indiana, which resulted in one individual being shot.

The preliminary investigation by Putnamville State Police Post detectives indicates that there was a large gathering of two separate groups at the intersection of Lewis and Ledgerwood, where it was believed that an altercation was going to occur. This is when an individual pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots in the direction of the opposing group, resulting in one individual being struck by gunfire.

Upon arrival to the scene, police located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body and immediately rendered medical aid. The victim was transported to Sullivan County Community Hospital in Sullivan, and then airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, for treatment. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to the injuries that were received from the gun fire.

The victim has been positively identified by the Sullivan County Coroner’s Office as Mezmariah L. Wilson, age 15, of Shelburn, Indiana. Family notification has been made.

This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police. Information will be updated as the investigation proceeds.

Indiana State Police believe that this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

There is no further information to currently release.

Assisting Agencies: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan City Police Department, Southwest School Corporation Police Department.

