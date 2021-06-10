Greene County Jail Log – June 10th, 2021

The Greene County Jail Log for June 10th, 2021 is shown below. Please keep in mind that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Angela Mae Cliver, age 58, of Linton was booked on a warrant for burglary, a Level 5 felony, as well as criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $10,000 with ten percent allowed.

Gilbert Earl Manley, III, age 40, of Worthington began his sentence for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement. Manley was represented by Bloomington-based defense attorney Sam Shapiro.

