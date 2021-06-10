Accident involving three commercial vehicles claims life of a Houston man

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

Early this morning, June 10th, 2021, at approximately 12:05 a.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post and other first responders were dispatched near the fifty-two-mile marker eastbound on Interstate 70, to an accident involving three commercial motor vehicles.

The preliminary investigation by Trooper Austin Fowler, revealed that Alfred Hill Jr., age 37, of Houston, Texas, was located outside of his 2001 Mack semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 70. Hill was placing out emergency triangles due to his vehicle becoming disabled. The disabled Mack was partially in the driving lane of Interstate 70 with no lighting.

Amer Al Fatlawi, age 39, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was traveling eastbound in the driving lane of Interstate 70 in his 1996 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer. At the last second, Al Fatlawi observed the disabled semi partially in the roadway and attempted to divert his semi into the passing lane to avoid a collision. However, a 2021 Volvo Semi tractor-trailer driven by Christopher M. Lyles, age 39, of Griffin, Georgia, was traveling in the passing lane and was unable to avoid a collision with Al Fatlawi’s Freightliner.

This collision forced both semi tractor trailers to the south side of Interstate 70, striking Hill and the disabled semi. All three commercial motor vehicles came to rest in the ditch.

Deceased is Alfred Hill Jr., age 37, of Houston, Texas. Family notification has been notified.

Al Fatlawi was airlifted to Methodist Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries. Lyles sustained no injuries in the collision.

Drugs and alcohol are not thought to be a contributing factor of the accident.

Assisting Agencies: Troopers of the Putnamville State Police Post, Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Morgan County EMS, Lifeline and Curtis Wrecker Service.

Like this: Like Loading...