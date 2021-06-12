Carlisle shooting suspects arrested in Vigo County

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Vigo County this morning, Saturday, June 12th, 2021, the two persons of interest in the Carlisle shooting, which occurred on June 10th, 2021, have been located. Matthew T. Earle and Kyle R. Johnson were taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 1700 block of S. 12th St. in Terre Haute.

Indiana State Police Central SWAT, Terre Haute PD SWAT assisted with the search warrant, and the investigation was conducted by lead Detective Jason Schoffstall who was assisted by First Sergeant Jason Fajt, Sergeant Sam Stearley, and Detectives Brian Maudlin, Angie Hahn, and Ryan Winters. Earle and Johnson were transported to the Sullivan County Jail and charged with the following;

Matthew T. Earle, 23 of Terre Haute, IN

1. Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony)

2. Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

Kyle R. Johnson, 20 of Coal City, IN

1. Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony)

2. Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The Indiana State Police Putnamville District would like to thank the public for their assistance in attempting to locate both subjects. This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police. Information will be updated as the investigation proceeds.

