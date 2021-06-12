Carlisle shooting update

The Indiana State Police, along with the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office continue to collect and analyze evidence related to this crime. The preliminary charges are merely probable cause to make an arrest. Formal charges will be determined by the Sullivan County Prosecutor upon a full review of the evidence, at which time it is anticipated further charges will be added. Both Kyle R. Johnson and Matthew T. Earle are currently incarcerated and being held on a $30,000 bond with no 10%. Again, this an active and ongoing investigation.

Original news releases listed below:

Carlisle Shooting Suspects Arrested

Vigo County – This morning, Saturday, June 12, 2021, the two persons of interest in the Carlisle shooting, which occurred on June 10, 2021, have been located. Matthew T. Earle and Kyle R. Johnson were taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 1700 block of S. 12th St. in Terre Haute.

Indiana State Police Central SWAT, Terre Haute PD SWAT assisted with the search warrant, and the investigation was conducted by lead Detective Jason Schoffstall who was assisted by First Sergeant Jason Fajt, Sergeant Sam Stearley, and Detectives Brian Maudlin, Angie Hahn, and Ryan Winters. Earle and Johnson were transported to the Sullivan County Jail and charged with the following;

Matthew T. Earle, 23 of Terre Haute, IN

1. Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony)

2. Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

Kyle R. Johnson, 20 of Coal City, IN

1. Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony)

2. Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The Indiana State Police Putnamville District would like to thank the public for their assistance in attempting to locate both subjects. This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police. Information will be updated as the investigation proceeds.

*UPDATE*

Indiana State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance in Identifying Two Individuals of Interest From Carlisle Shooting

Sullivan County – Detectives with the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post are seeking public assistance regarding the fatal shooting that occurred in Carlisle on June 10, 2021. Detectives have identified two male individuals of interest and need the public’s assistance in identifying and locating them. Please take a moment and review the attached photo of the male individuals.

Anyone with information that may help detectives identify these two individuals are asked to contact the Putnamville State Police Post by calling (800)225-8576 or (765)653-4114.

*ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE*

Multiple Gunshots Kills One Individual in Carlisle

Carlisle – June 10, 2021, at approximately 12:00 a.m, Sullivan County Dispatch received a 911 call of multiple gunshots being fired at the intersection of Lewis and Ledgerwood in Carlisle, Indiana, which resulted in one individual being shot.

The preliminary investigation by Putnamville State Police Post detectives indicates that there was a large gathering of two separate groups at the intersection of Lewis and Ledgerwood, where it was believed that an altercation was going to occur. This is when an individual pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots in the direction of the opposing group, resulting in one individual being struck by gunfire.

Upon officer’s arrival to the scene, they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body and immediately rendered medical aid. The victim was transported to Sullivan County Community Hospital in Sullivan, and then airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, for treatment. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to the injuries that were received from the gun fire.

The victim has been positively identified by the Sullivan County Coroner’s Office as Mezmariah L. Wilson, age 15, of Shelburn, Indiana. Family notification has been made.

This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police. Information will be updated as the investigation proceeds.

Indiana State Police believe that this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

There is no further information to currently release.

Assisting Agencies: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan City Police Department, Southwest School Corporation Police Department.

