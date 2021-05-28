Ellington: Remembering our fallen heroes

From the Office of State Representative Jeff Ellington – District 62:

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, let us take time to reflect on the brave men and women in uniform who sacrificed everything so we may live freely today.

More than 1.1 million members of our Armed Forces died protecting our country and its values. On this special day of remembrance, let us come together to recognize these American heroes and their families. Their selfless service and ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our nation deserves our lasting gratitude.

While we can never truly repay this debt, we can pay our respects in other ways like visiting a military cemetery, museum or memorial, or participating in the National Moment of Remembrance.

This Memorial Day, please join me in honoring our service members who laid down their lives for our great country. May God bless America and our great state. — Jeff Ellington

Featured photo by David Dibert from Pexels

