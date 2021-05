Get ready for the 2021-2022 school sports season with a free sports physical on Thursday, June 24th, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 7 p.m. The TeamOrtho Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center is located at 1043 North 1000 West in Linton, Indiana. Students must register for the free event by calling (812) 847-3381.

They will also need to bring their signed and completed IHSAA sports physical forms. The forms are located on the TeamOrtho website here.

Like this: Like Loading...