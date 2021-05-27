Sullivan County Arrest Record – May 27th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Thursday, May 27th, 2021 is as follows:
JEWELL, ISAIAH LEE, age 22, of CARLISLE
Arrest Reason: ON STREET Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – first offense but where a person was endangered
Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed
Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of 0.10 or More – first offense
Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed
SHARP, FLOYD WAYNE, age 50, of HYMERA
Arrest Reason: WARRANT Intimidation – same as 282 but where threat is to commit forcible felony
Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance w/o a prescription or doctor’s order.
Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed
Domestic Battery – same as 1189 but where def has prior conviction under this section or in any other jurisdiction for similar
Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed
Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.
Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed
JERRELL, BRADY LEE, age 27, of LINTON
Arrest Reason: ON STREET – Possession of a Narcotic Drug – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed
Dealing in Marijuana – Marijuana sale intended for a minor.
Bond: $15,000 with 10% allowed
Trafficking with an Inmate Outside a Facility – same as 3969 but where contraband was an item that could be used as a weapon
Bond: $15,000 with 10% allowed
Possession of Marijuana – Same as 5985 but defendant has a prior drug offense conviction and amount is 30+ grams.
Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed
SHEPLER, CHASTITY LYNNE, age 41, of MEROM
Arrest Reason: ON STREET – Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child
Bond: $4,000 Cash Only
Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia – recklessly possess paraphernalia to be used to introduce controlled substance into body (1st time)
Bond: $0.00 Cash Only
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond $8,000 Cash Only
Invasion of Privacy – violates TRO under 31-1-11.5-7(b)2 or 31-1-11.5-7(b)3 against abuse, harass or disturb the peace
Bond: $0.00 Cash Only
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.