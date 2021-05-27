Sullivan County Arrest Record – May 27th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Thursday, May 27th, 2021 is as follows:

JEWELL, ISAIAH LEE, age 22, of CARLISLE

Arrest Reason: ON STREET Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – first offense but where a person was endangered

Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed

Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of 0.10 or More – first offense

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed

SHARP, FLOYD WAYNE, age 50, of HYMERA

Arrest Reason: WARRANT Intimidation – same as 282 but where threat is to commit forcible felony

Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance w/o a prescription or doctor’s order.

Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed

Domestic Battery – same as 1189 but where def has prior conviction under this section or in any other jurisdiction for similar

Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed

Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed

JERRELL, BRADY LEE, age 27, of LINTON

Arrest Reason: ON STREET – Possession of a Narcotic Drug – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

Dealing in Marijuana – Marijuana sale intended for a minor.

Bond: $15,000 with 10% allowed

Trafficking with an Inmate Outside a Facility – same as 3969 but where contraband was an item that could be used as a weapon

Bond: $15,000 with 10% allowed

Possession of Marijuana – Same as 5985 but defendant has a prior drug offense conviction and amount is 30+ grams.

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

SHEPLER, CHASTITY LYNNE, age 41, of MEROM

Arrest Reason: ON STREET – Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia – recklessly possess paraphernalia to be used to introduce controlled substance into body (1st time)

Bond: $0.00 Cash Only

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond $8,000 Cash Only

Invasion of Privacy – violates TRO under 31-1-11.5-7(b)2 or 31-1-11.5-7(b)3 against abuse, harass or disturb the peace

Bond: $0.00 Cash Only

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

