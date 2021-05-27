Sullivan man arrested for child solicitation

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

The Indiana State Police Putnamville District initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information on April 10th, 2021, from the Shelburn Town Marshall, concerning allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The investigation revealed that Anterio H. Martin, age 39, of Sullivan, Indiana, had allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16. This allegation took place in Sullivan County.

After reviewing the investigation Sullivan County Prosecutor, Ann Smith-Mischler, requested an arrest warrant for Martin’s arrest. Sullivan County Circuit Court granted an arrest warrant on May 26th, 2021. He was arrested this morning by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department without incident, and Martin is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $23,000 bond with 10% allowed.

Investigating Officer: Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn of the Putnamville District.

Assisting Agencies: Sullivan County Department of Child Services, Susie’s Place, Shelburn Town Marshall, and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

Anterio H. Martin, age 39, Sullivan, Indiana

Child Solicitation, Level 5 Felony

Sexual Battery, Level 6 Felony

Under the Law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police.

