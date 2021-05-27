ISP arrests older Oolitic man for dealing meth

On Wednesday, May 26th, the Indiana State Police received information that rose to the level of probable cause that Billy L. Hardin, age 62, of Oolitic, Indiana was dealing methamphetamine from his residence in the 200 block of Patton View Drive. ISP Drug Enforcement Section detectives and members of the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) applied for a search warrant, which was subsequently signed by the Honorable Judge Robert Cline of Superior Court 2.

As troopers were obtaining the signed search warrant, Hardin was observed leaving the residence. Troopers Caleb Garvin and Ian Portteus conducted a traffic stop and detained Hardin. Sgt. Greg Day, along with Troopers Richard Klun, Chance Humphrey, and Cody Brown executed the search warrant on Patton View Drive where they located a female suspect who was also allegedly involved but due to pre-existing medical conditions she was transported to the hospital where she was admitted.

While searching the residence, troopers located approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, small plastic baggies, and other evidence of dealing. Upon completion of the investigation, Hardin was arrested transported to the Lawrence County Jail on the following charges,

Dealing Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams (Level 2 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams (Level 4 Felony)

This case remains active as pending charges against the female that was hospitalized are being reviewed by the Lawrence County Prosecutor.

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at (812) 545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

