You are invited to join Pregnancy Choices’ for our building dedication ceremony. The ceremony will take place on June 6th, 2021 3:00 pm at the new location at 1759 E Highway 54 in Linton. There will be a short ceremony and an opportunity to tour the new building. An invitation to partner with us financially will be presented, as well.

The new Pregnancy Choices’ location at 1759 E Highway 54 in Linton

