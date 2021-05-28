Camping Indiana group to give back to DNR properties

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Members of the Camping Indiana Facebook group will be hosting a “Give Back Week” June 1st-6th at state parks, forestry properties, and fish & wildlife areas across the state by picking up litter at DNR at properties they visit. The group includes nearly 15,000 Hoosier campers.

“I started Camping Indiana in 2011 to share information on parks, outdoors and help new campers. The DNR has given us so much, we are thrilled to give our time back,” said Earl Reagan, founder of the Facebook group. “We have a diverse group with people from primitive campers to travel trailers and motorhomes, but our common bond is a love of the outdoors.”

State parks volunteer coordinator Jody Heaston said properties have been seeing more visitors and that has meant an increase in litter, so Camping Indiana’s help is appreciated.

“Having members of Camping Indiana focus their efforts across the state this week will make a positive impact in keeping the DNR properties clean. This is a great way to give back,” she said.

To find out how you can help DNR properties, see on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer. For more information about Camping Indiana, you can locate the group on Facebook.

Featured photo by Jens Mahnke from Pexels

