Bassler: Recognizing Memorial Day

From the Office of Eric Bassler, State Senator – District 39:

As Hoosiers celebrate this Memorial Day with parades, barbecues and time with family and friends, it’s important to stop and recognize the significance of this holiday — to remember the service members who lost their lives fighting for our country.

The freedoms we have today have been upheld time and time again by the many brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, and that should never be taken for granted.

As President Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction — we didn’t pass it onto our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on to them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children, and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” — Eric Bassler

Featured photo by Travis Saylor from Pexels

