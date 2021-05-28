Sullivan County Arrest Record – May 28th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Friday, May 28th, 2021 is as follows:

Arthur, Andrew Wayne, age 32, of SHELBURN

Arrest Reason: WARRANT – Criminal Recklessness – Use when committed with a deadly weapon.

Bond: $0.00 Cash Only

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

$8,000 Cash Only

Possession of Marijuana – Same as 5985 but defendant has a prior drug offense conviction and amount is 30+ grams.

Bond: $0.00 Cash Only

Possession of Paraphernalia – Def. has a prior conviction.

Bond $0.00 Cash Only

Domestic Battery – Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old by one who is at least 18 years old.

Bond: $0.00 Cash Only

Domestic Battery – The def. has been previously convicted of a battery against this victim.

Bond: $15,000 Cash Only

Invasion of Privacy – Def. violates an order issued under I.C. 35-33-8-3.2 (no contact order as condition of bond).

$4,000 Cash Only

COX, DONALD LEROY, age 44, of VINCENNES

Arrest Reason: WARRANT – Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – first offense but where a person was endangered

Bond: $8,000 Cash Only

WARD, SEAN EDWARD, age 32, of SHELBURN

Arrest Reason: WARRANT – Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – Same as 1288 but def. has prior conviction w/in last 5 years AND a person was endangered.

Bond: $8,000 Cash Only

LEMAL, MICHAEL DAVID, age 56, of BICKNELL

Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS – Domestic Battery – The def. has been previously convicted of a battery against this victim.

Bond: $15,000 with 10% allowed

Ammerman, Dillon Michael, age 28, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: WARRANT – Driving While Suspended – def. is suspended by court order for a IV-D support hearing and either failed to appear or appeared and was found to be delinquent in support

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

Criminal Trespass – Abandoned property. Def., not having contractual interest in property, knowingly enters or refuses to leave vacant real property after being asked by police.

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

JERRELL, BRADY LEE, age 27, of LINTON

Arrest Reason: ON STREET – Dealing in Marijuana – > 10 lbs. pot OR on school bus OR 1000 ft. school prop., public park, fam. hsing cmplx or youth prog. cen

Bond: $15,000 with 10% allowed

Possession of a Narcotic Drug – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

Trafficking with an Inmate Outside a Facility – same as 3969 but where contraband was an item that could be used as a weapon

Bond: $15,000 with 10% allowed

Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

MARTIN, ANTERIO HAROLD, age 39, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: WARRANT – Child Solicitation – Same as 4391, but solicitation is for fondling or touching. Def is 21+ years old and victim is b/t 14 & 16 years old.

Bond: $23,000 with 10% allowed

Sexual Battery – Victim compelled to submit by force or imminent threat of force

Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed

MELLINGER, DERECK DUANE, age 43, of LEWIS

Arrest Reason: ON STREET – CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE- POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE

Bond: $15,000 with 10% allowed

RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

PARKER, PAUL NEWMAN, age 45, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET – Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed

WILSON, CHASTENE FRANCIS, age 37, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS – Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

