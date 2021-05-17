Greene County Jail Log – May 17th, 2021

David Levi Jackson, age 67, was not not pleased to be apprehended and charged for the manufacture / dealing of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, a chemical so popular it knows no age group, apparently.

Eric S. Cullum, age 35, of Lyons was arrested for manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, as well as numerous other charges.

Michael Adam Ball, age 39, of Linton was booked on several writ of attachments.

Tyler Robert Paul Heinrich, age 28 and listed as homeless, was arrested for intimidation, a Level 5 felony charge with a petition to revoke charge for resisting law enforcement.

Donald Earl Walters, Jr., age 59, of Scottsburg began his sentence for theft, a Level 6 felony. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Walters to a jail term of 2 years and 180 Days with 1 year suspended and jail credit of 9 days applied.

James Steven Myers, Jr., age 63, of Lyons was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.

Jonathan Michael Robertson, age 23, of Springville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge, as well as possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond.

Scott Douglas Stahl, age 43, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for burglary, a Level 2 felony, aggrevated battery, a Level 3 felony, battery with serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond was se at $55,000 cash only.

Christy N. Cinamon, age 36, of Odon was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, as well as possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond.

Janmichael Pfaff, age 42, of Switz City was arrested. No more information is available.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

