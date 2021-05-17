Romantic city-wide power outage scheduled for May 26th through morning of May 27th

From the City of Linton:

Linton’s electric supplier, Duke Energy, has informed the City of Linton that there will be a city-wide power outage, scheduled for May 26th at midnight through Wednesday morning around 5AM. The purpose of the estimated 5-hour outage is to make upgrades to their transmission lines that feed the City.

In an effort to take advantage of this already planned outage, our Electric Department will be making upgrades to our Vincennes Street substation during this same time.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we appreciate your cooperation and understanding. We

also want to thank our linemen for working in the middle of the night, to minimize interruption for customers during higher use times.

Featured photo by cottonbro from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...