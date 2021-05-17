Sullivan County Arrest Record – May 17th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Saturday, May 17th, 2021 is as follows:

JOHNSON, CALEB SCOTT, age 29, of FARMERSBURG

Arrest Reason: ON STREET MOTOR VEHICLE- DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED- PRIOR SUSPENSION WITHIN 10 YEARS; CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE- POSSESSION MARIJUANA/HASH OIL/HASHISH/SALVIA; Controlled Substance- Possess Paraphernalia

—

AKE, REX ALLEN, Jr., age 29, of MEROM

Arrest Reason: ON STREET Invasion of Privacy – same as 1335 but where def. has a prior conviction under this section

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

Criminal Trespass – Def., not having contractual interest in property, knowingly enters real property of another after being denied entrance.

Bond: $0.00 Cash Only

—

MOSHER, ASHLEY TENNEAL, age 37, SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance or its Metabolite in the Body – first offense

Bond: $0.00

Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance or its Metabolite in the Body – first offense

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed.

Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.

Bond: $0.00

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

