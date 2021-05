Linton vs West Vigo Softball, including: (1.) Bunting the ball, Abby Brownfield, (2.) Bradie Chambers running to second base, (3.) Erin Elliott with a great hit in the second inning, and (4.) Sydney Lockhard behind the plate for the Miners all night. Linton lost to West Vigo in the rain, 9-7 after 8 innings

Featured photo is Alex Overman pitching for the Miners. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

Like this: Like Loading...