Linton boys and girls track won this evening

Some photo highlights of the Linton boys’ and girls’ track meet earlier today, including: (1.) Joe Palmer running the first leg of the 4×8 for the Miners, (2.) clearing 7’6″, Claire McKisson won pole vault for the Lady Miners, (3.) over the last hurdle, Sophie Hale won the 300m hurdles, (4.) competing in the 200m race, Carsyn Chambers stride out the last 50 meters, and (5.) the start of the boys and girls 3200m. Linton’s Jonathan Hayden won for the boys and Peyton Smith got 2nd place for the girls.

Final scores:

Girls; Linton 85.5/ NK 44.5/ Shakamak 37

Boys; Linton 82/ NK 41/ Shakamak 38

All photos by Austin Gordon from Austin Gordon Photography.

Featured photo is Jackson Lynn in the 110m hurdles.

