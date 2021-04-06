Property tax statements to be mailed to taxpayers on April 13th

According to the Greene County Treasurer, Nicole Stahl, taxpayers can expect their property tax statements in the mail soon. “We will have them in the mail on the 13th,” Stahl said.

She went on to say, “It’s a bit later than I like, but we have to wait for State to complete their portion and the numbers turned over to my office.” This year, all tax statements will include Covid-safe ways to pay for anyone concerned too.

“We have a drop box outside of the courthouse this year for night and weekend payments. Taxpayers can also pay online at co.Greene.in.us or call the automated phone number listed. As always, tax payments can be mailed to the Treasurer’s Office at 1 East Main Street, Room 130, Bloomfield, Indiana 47424. If anyone would like a receipt, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope.” Stahl explained.

As in the past, Owen County Bank and First Financial (formerly Terre Haute First) will take payments in their offices or drive-thru as soon as you get your statements.

As always, immediate information is available on the Facebook page for the Greene County Treasurer’s Office, she said. For any specific questions, taxpayers may call the Treasurer’s Office at (812) 384-4378.

Featured photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

