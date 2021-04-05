School Superintendent say masks will remain after State eases masks on April 6th

Earlier today, the Superintendent of Linton-Stockton Schools, Dr. Kathy Goad, sent a letter to parents of students updating them on the current COVID-19 situation. On April 6th, the State of Indiana has planned to lift mandatory mask-wearing restrictions, leaving mandates to local officials. For the local school, masks will remain required, the Superintendent said in the letter, which is embedded below in its entirety:

Featured photo – File photo: Linton-Stockton School Administration Building, The Lintonian – 2020

