From the U.S. Department of the Treasury:

Earlier today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced that the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15th, 2021, to May 17th, 2021.

The IRS will be providing formal guidance in the coming days.

Additional details on the taxpayer relief announced today are available on IRS.gov.

