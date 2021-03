In their latest release, the Indiana State Health Department has updated their color coding of the state by county, as follows:

Greene County remains “blue” as does many other counties across the State of Indiana. More and more Hoosiers are being vaccinated, and the list of eligible persons to receive the vaccine has grown as well. For the most current list of those eligible, please see the document embedded below:

Featured photo by Lorena Martínez from Pexels

