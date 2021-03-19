AG sends letter to Amazon for pulling book titled When Harry Became Sally

From the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, Todd Rokita:

Yesterday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita wrote a letter to Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, saying he “will be watching closely how Amazon continues its censorship crusade” after the online bookseller pulled copies of author Ryan T. Anderson’s book When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment.

Rokita said Amazon’s actions were “deeply troubling” given its censorship could have been better placed on other controversial works, such as Mein Kempf, The Communist Manifesto, and the Peaceful Pill Handbook, a book about assisted suicide, which all still remain available on Amazon.

At issue, When Harry Became Sally is critical of transgenderism. It came under additional scrutiny after it topped the Amazon best-sellers list in the Gay & Lesbian Civil Rights History category. Last month, the book was removed from Amazon.

Although Anderson was born in Baltimore, and he received his undergraduate education at Princeton, he attended Notre Dame, which is located near South Bend, Indiana. While there, he received his doctorate in political philosophy. The Attorney General’s letter to Amazon is embedded below in its entirety:

