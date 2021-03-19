Oakland City man arrested by ISP for possession of stolen van and copper wire

From the Indiana State Police:

About 60 miles south of Linton in Gibson County, the Indiana State Police arrested a 44-year-old Oakland City man recently after finding a stolen vehicle and approximately 700 feet of copper wire on his property.

On March 17th, 2021, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Trooper Vennekotter was patrolling in Oakland City when he spotted a 1999 Chevrolet Venture that had been reported stolen out of Pike County. The vehicle was parked in a driveway located at 323 South Lincoln Street in Oakland City. Vennekotter also observed several hundred feet of copper wire that matched the description of wiring that was stolen recently from a warehouse in Gibson County. After a search warrant was obtained, troopers searched the property and located approximately 700 feet of stolen copper wire and drug paraphernalia. The homeowner, Daniel Goodman, 44, was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he later posted bond and was released. The copper wire and stolen van were seized.

Daniel Goodman, age 44, of Oakland City

Arrested and Charges:

Daniel Goodman, 44, 323 Lincoln Street, Oakland City, IN

Theft – Receiving a Stolen Automobile, Level 6 Felony

Theft, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Vennekotter, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officers: Trooper Boeckman and Trooper Angermeier, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland City Police

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...