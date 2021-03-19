U.S. Patent and Trademark Office offers trademark basics to small business owners

From the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office:

The next Trademark Basics Boot Camp is launching on April 6th, 2021, from 2-3 p.m. ET with Module 1 of the series, “Trademark Fundamentals.” This eight-part series delivers once-a-week trainings that cover the federal trademark registration process from pre-filing to post-registration. Every session includes a Q&A portion and is self-contained, so you can attend the full series or only the modules that you’re interested in specifically.

To see the full list of topics and to register for modules, visit the Trademark Basics Boot Camp page on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website.

These sessions are popular with small business owners and entrepreneurs, but even trademark legal professionals are tuning in for individual modules to help them strengthen their practice and get answers to specific questions.

You may contact TMFeedback@uspto.gov with any specific questions about this program.

