Party in Indiana an “extra” hour this weekend

From the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission:

Earlier today, the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission announced that it will allow the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sunday, March 14, 2021, to continue until 4:00 a.m.

Daylight Saving Time changes clocks to 3:00 a.m. at 2:00 a.m. and without an additional hour, alcoholic beverages sales would need to cease at that time. To allow the same number of service hours on Saturday night, the ATC is again allowing the sales of alcoholic beverages to occur until 4:00 a.m.

In their statement, they cautioned to check with the local unit of government if your away from your hometown to ensure they have not implemented any time-restriction ordinance due to the public health emergency though.

Featured photo by Isabella Mendes from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...