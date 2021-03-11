Greene County Jail Log – March 11th, 2021

Daniel Allen Wilson, age 35, of Jasonville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, dealing a synthetic or look-alike controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. No bond.

Robert Charles Walls, Jr., age 35, of Switz City was booked on a warrant for battery on a person less than 14 years old, strangulation, and neglect of a dependent. Bond was set at $12,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Rhonda Renee Wilkerson, age 46, of Bloomfield was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle. No bond.

William Wayne Lacer, age 41, of Linton was booked on a warrant for domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and intimidation.

Jamie Lee Curry, age 40, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for theft, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

Maclyn John Booher, age 28, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed.

Aaron Charles Gardner, age 33, of Jasonville was arrested for theft. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.

Bobby Lee Sinders, age 39, of Jasonville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, dealing a synthetic or look-alike controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within ten years. No bond.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

