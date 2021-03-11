Kitchen fork stabbing and Facebook Messenger tirade lands man in jail

Assistant Chief of Police, Debbie McDonald, said in a recent probable cause affidavit that William Wayne Lacer, age 41, of Linton was accused by a female victim of stabbing her with a fork in the back of the head, which knocked her to the ground. Lacer then kicked her in the face and grabbed her phone before she could drive to the safety of a relative’s house to remove the kitchen utensil, the female explained.

William Wayne Lacer. Photo courtesy Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

These events reportedly happened on January 30th, 2021, after McDonald and Officer Agan left Lacer’s residence where he was observed sitting in a recliner with an arm sling due to a recent surgery. At that point in time both Lacer and the female accused each other of breaking items, such as a coffee pot laying in the living room floor broken. Lacer also told McDonald that the female was “arguing with him over stupid things.”

Days afterward, a relative of the female spoke with police regarding an angry tirade Lacer sent in Facebook messages to him trying to locate the female. The accused man allegedly threatened the relative and the female, too, saying “I’ll find you and f*** you up too and anyone who gets in my way of getting to her” and “I’m going to kill that b**** if I don’t find her” and “…I have a boot for the other side of her head” among other profanity and threats during the angry tirade of messages to the female’s relative.

Lacer has been charged with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and intimidation, a Level 6 felony.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

