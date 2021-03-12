Weekend drive: Patoka Lake hosts ‘Hike into Spring’ on March 20th

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Join Patoka Lake’s interpretive naturalist on Saturday, March 20th at 1 p.m. for a Hike into Spring, a four-mile guided walk along the property’s Fitness Trail. This trail is an extension of the paved bike trail with some small patches of gravel. One participant will win a 2021 Annual Entrance Pass at the end of the hike.



Participants should meet at the modern campground parking lot next to the campground gatehouse. Face masks are required for this program because there may be portions of the trek where hikers are closer than 6 feet from each other.



Participation is limited. Advance registration is required by phone at 812-685-2447 or by emailing mmagary@dnr.IN.gov and must be made by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 19.



The entrance fee of $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state residents is required for the Newton Stewart State Recreation Area, located north of Wickliffe, Indiana on State Road 164. For more information about this program and other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.



Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, Indiana, which is about a 73-mile or 1.5 hour drive from Linton.

Featured photo by Skitterphoto from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...