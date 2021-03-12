IDDC Board awards $399,500 in Destination Development Grants

From the Indiana Destination Development Corporation:

Earlier today, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) announced that the IDDC Board awarded $399,500 in Destination Development Grants. The recipients are the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum and the City of Greensburg.

“Both of these grant awardees offer unique attractions and build on Indiana’s quality of life,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “The Destination Development Grants will not only boost Auburn and Greensburg, but also serve as new reasons to bring people to their regions.”

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum received $249,275 to complete a new gallery, the E.L. Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship. This permanent exhibition tells the story of E.L. Cord, his vast business activities, and his entrepreneurship. The gallery will feature artifacts, graphic images, and interactive components to educate and inspire audiences.

The City of Greensburg was awarded $150,225 to build Pirate Park Community Green Space and Soccer Facility. This project demonstrates collaboration among many Greensburg and Decatur County community partner organizations. It will enhance residents’ quality of life, be a stable home base for the local youth soccer club, and provide a space to host regional soccer tournaments as well as festivals and cultural events. The property was donated to the City of Greensburg by Greensburg Community School Corp. with the expectation that it remains a community green space in perpetuity.

“By funding these projects, we are investing in amenities, attractions, and facilities that enhance the experience where people want to live, work, play, study and stay,” said Elaine Bedel, Secretary and CEO of IDDC. “I look forward to seeing the impact the new museum gallery and the community space and soccer facility will have on their respective regions as well as Indiana.”

If the City of Linton would apply, what projects could a Destination Development Grant help with locally?

