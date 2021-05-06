Former Crane employee arrested for quarter-million child porn images, stolen ammo, and illegal ivory

From the Indiana State Police – Jasper District:

On the evening of Friday, April 30th, 2021, Dubois County Community Corrections contacted the Martin County Sheriff’s Department for assistance at 13499 Mt. Calvary Road. While doing a home check on Timothy L. Guy, age 73, of rural Loogootee, who was on home detention for a previous possession of child pornography conviction, the community corrections officers had located more child pornography. Chief Deputy Josh Greene arrived on the scene and quickly realized that Guy was indeed in possession of an extensive amount of suspected child pornography.

Chief Deputy Greene requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police. ISP Detective Jarrod Lents, CSI Sgt. Mark Green, Trooper Steve Nolan, and Indiana Conservation Officer Tony Mann arrived on the scene. During the course of several hours, numerous printed child porn photos were located, as were a large number of electronic storage devices suspected of containing child pornography images. Timothy Guy was arrested and transported to the Martin County Jail.

Troopers and Sheriff’s officers located over 800 DVDS, at least 80 thumb drives, hard drives, and other electronic devices that are suspected of containing child pornography.

During an interview with Guy, he admitted that he possessed possibly a quarter-million images of child pornography on these devices. Guy also admitted to possession of ammunition that he had stolen from Crane naval base during his previous employment as an ammunition and explosive handler. Guy was also found to be in possession of numerous pieces of ivory, some of which were suspected by the DNR to be illegal to possess.

On May 5th, 2021, Troopers and ICOs, along with NCIS and EOD personnel from Crane Naval base, served a search warrant on Guy’s property. A large amount of suspected stolen government ammunition was seized, as were more pieces of ivory and electronic storage devices.

Timothy Guy is currently being charged with three counts of level 5 felony Possession of Child Pornography.

More charges are possible as the case is still under investigation.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...