Sullivan County Arrest Record – June 2nd, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 is as follows:

CLEM, BRANDON CURTIS, age 36, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child

Bond: $1,200 with 10% allowed

Domestic Battery – same as 1189 but where def has prior conviction under this section or in any other jurisdiction for similar

Bond: $0.00

GETCHELL, SKYLER KAIN, age 28, of SHELBURN

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order

Bond: $1,000 Cash Only

KING, ERIN MARIE, age 37, of DUGGER

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – first offense but where a person was endangered

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

FREY, CALEB LYNNSAY, age 28, listed as HOMELESS in SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Possession of Paraphernalia – same as 404 but a knowing or intentional possession

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed

Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or More – same as 1286 but where defendant has a prior conviction for OWI within 5 years

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Same as 1287 but defendant has prior conviction within last 5 years.

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

GRIDER, CRYSTAL DAWN, age 34, of JASONVILLE

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Invasion of Privacy – Def has a prior unrelated conviction under this section.

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

HUNTER, DUSTIN BRIAN, age 27, of SEYMOUR

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense and no endangerment

Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense and no endangerment

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed

KUEHN, MEGAN IRENE, age 37, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS

Possession of Paraphernalia – same as 404 but a knowing or intentional possession

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed

Possession of Marijuana – first time offense and less than 30 grams of pot

Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

LOVELESS, MELODY JAYNE, age 64, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense and no endangerment

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed

Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of 0.10 or More – first offense

Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed

MORRISON, ROBERT W., age 63, of FARMERSBURG

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed

Resisting Law Enforcement – def. knowingly or intentionally forcibly resists, obstructs, or interferes w/a law enforcement officer or person assisting the officer while the officer is lawfully executing duties

Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

