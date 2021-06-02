Sullivan County Arrest Record – June 2nd, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 is as follows:
CLEM, BRANDON CURTIS, age 36, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child
Bond: $1,200 with 10% allowed
Domestic Battery – same as 1189 but where def has prior conviction under this section or in any other jurisdiction for similar
Bond: $0.00
GETCHELL, SKYLER KAIN, age 28, of SHELBURN
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order
Bond: $1,000 Cash Only
KING, ERIN MARIE, age 37, of DUGGER
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – first offense but where a person was endangered
Bond: $4,000 Cash Only
FREY, CALEB LYNNSAY, age 28, listed as HOMELESS in SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Possession of Paraphernalia – same as 404 but a knowing or intentional possession
Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed
Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or More – same as 1286 but where defendant has a prior conviction for OWI within 5 years
Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Same as 1287 but defendant has prior conviction within last 5 years.
Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed
GRIDER, CRYSTAL DAWN, age 34, of JASONVILLE
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Invasion of Privacy – Def has a prior unrelated conviction under this section.
Bond: $4,000 Cash Only
HUNTER, DUSTIN BRIAN, age 27, of SEYMOUR
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense and no endangerment
Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense and no endangerment
KUEHN, MEGAN IRENE, age 37, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS
Possession of Paraphernalia – same as 404 but a knowing or intentional possession
Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed
Possession of Marijuana – first time offense and less than 30 grams of pot
Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed
LOVELESS, MELODY JAYNE, age 64, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense and no endangerment
Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed
Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of 0.10 or More – first offense
Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed
MORRISON, ROBERT W., age 63, of FARMERSBURG
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child
Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed
Resisting Law Enforcement – def. knowingly or intentionally forcibly resists, obstructs, or interferes w/a law enforcement officer or person assisting the officer while the officer is lawfully executing duties
Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.