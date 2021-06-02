Monroe Lake hosts Youth Fishing Derby on June 5th

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Monroe Lake will host its annual Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 5th from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Paynetown State Recreation Area located at 4850 S. State Road 446 in Bloomington.



Children age 16 and younger are invited to participate in this free, relaxed-atmosphere event. Fishing equipment will be available to borrow, and instructors will be on hand to help kids who are new to fishing. Free bait will be provided for all participants.



The derby will take place at the Paynetown fishing dock, located across from the swimming beach. Kids may arrive and start fishing any time between 8-9:15 a.m. A prize drawing will be held for all participants when the derby ends at 10 a.m.



The daily entrance fee for Paynetown SRA is $7 per vehicle with Indiana license plates and $9 per vehicle with out-of-state plates.



For more information, contact the Paynetown Activity Center at (812) 837-9967 or Jill Vance, interpretive naturalist, at jvance@dnr.IN.gov.

Featured photo by Alexandr Podvalny from Pexels

