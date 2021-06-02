Indiana State Trooper charged for striking his K-9 during training session

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police has resulted in the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office issuing a summons to appear in court for Trooper Dustan Rubenacker, age 29, for the charge of Striking a Law Enforcement Animal, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after Rubenacker allegedly struck his police K-9 during a March 17th training session in Jasper. Several Indiana State Police K-9 teams were present when the alleged incident occurred.

During the training session, Rubenacker and his K-9, Odin, were participating in an exercise and Odin was not properly focusing on the correct target. Rubenacker allegedly used unreasonable discipline toward Odin, which resulted in an injury.

Odin was taken to a veterinarian clinic where it was determined Odin had a serious fracture to his right rear leg. Odin underwent surgery to repair his leg, but it is not known at this time if Odin will return to work. Odin is a five-year-old Belgian Malinois and has been a member of the Indiana State Police for approximately four years. Rubenacker is a six-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.

The summons for Rubenacker was served this afternoon; he is scheduled to appear in Dubois Circuit Court on July 6th at 10:30 a.m.

Rubenacker is currently on administrative leave with pay. An internal investigation is on-going.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

