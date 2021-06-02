Carnegie Heritage and Arts Center to hold Summer Art Camp 2021

Arts and Entertainment Events

The Carnegie Heritage and Arts Center, located on the corner of First Street Southeast and East Vincennes Street, will hold a Summer Art Camp on Tuesdays from 4-6PM, starting June 15th. The Summer Art Camp will run for eight (8) Tuesdays, and each session is just $10. If you plan to attend all eight sessions, there is a discounted price of $75 available. The camp is targeted towards school-aged children, who are in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. To register, go online to bit.ly/carnegieartcamp If you have questions, you may contact (812) 887-7989.

