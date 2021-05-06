J&J single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is an option in Greene County

From the Greene County Department of Health:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted its recommended pause of the Johnson & Johnson’s (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine. The Indiana Department of Health and our local health department supports administering J&J with caution about a rare but serious condition involving blood clots with low platelets (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia, or TTS). This risk is very low.

This reaction affects approximately 7 per 1 million women between 18 and 49 years old. For women 50 and older and men of all ages, this adverse event is even more rare.

For three weeks after receiving the vaccine, seek medical attention if you experience:

Severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Leg swelling

Persistent abdominal pain

Easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the site of the injection

The Greene County Health Department will offer the Janssen, a signal dose COVID-19 vaccine, on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. starting May 8, 2021 to adults age 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome or visit OurShot.IN.gov. Greene County residents may call the health department at (812) 384-4496 to get help with scheduling an appointment and completing registration.

Vaccination Clinic: Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 single-dose vaccine

Who should attend: Adults aged 18 and older

When: Saturdays – 8AM to 5PM

Where: First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 500 Lincoln Dr., Bloomfield 47424

As a fully vaccinated person, you can:

visit other vaccinated people indoors without masks or physical distancing;

visit indoors with unvaccinated people form a single household without mask or physical distancing, if unvaccinated people are at low risk for severe disease; and

skip quarantine and testing if exposed to someone who has COVID-19 if they remain asymptomatic for 14 days following the last date of exposure. If symptoms develop, isolate and get tested. Fundamentally, vaccinated people with symptoms may spread the virus.

Note: Fully-vaccinated is defined as two weeks after receiving second dose of two-dose vaccine (Pfizer/Moderna) or two weeks after receiving a single dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson-Janssen).

Featured photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels

