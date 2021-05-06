Greene County Jail Log – May 6th, 2021

David Malcolm Gamble, age 18, of Worthington was arrested by Bloomfield Lieutenant Marvin Holt for operating a vehicle with an A.C.E. of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Harley Joe Shields, age 28, of Linton was booked on a warrant by Linton Police Officer King for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Charges have since been dismissed.

Paul Matthew Turpin, age 45, of Linton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, and criminal trespass. No bond.

Erik Blaine Roberson, age 36, of Lyons was arrested by Linton Officer Franklin for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, and operating with a controlled substance in the body. No bond.

Craig Allen Newsome, age 36, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for residential entry and criminal mischief, a Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor, respectively. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Levi Cody Snowden, age 23, of Linton was booked on a warrant for a petition to revoke his bond for burglary, a Level 4 felony charge, as well as theft, a Level 6 felony charge. Attorney Edward A. McGlone is serving as Snowden’s public defender.

Richard Harold Walton, Jr., age 35, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.

Crystal Lyn True, age 42, of Bloomington was booked on a transport order. Attorney Ashley Dyer was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.

Heather Marie Jarrell, age 29, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

Tasha Ann Goodman, age 33, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

Trista Lea Street, age 25, of Linton was arrested by Linton Officer Franklin for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.

Dylan Scott Morron, age 26, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $10,000 with ten percent allowed.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

