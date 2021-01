Some photo highlights from the Greene County Invitational of the Linton vs. North Central game, including: (1.) Logan Webb passing the ball to an open teammate, (2.) Joey Hart driving between two defenders, (3.) Konner Cox with a contested shot, and (4.) Lincoln Hale with an easy dunk. Linton won 53 to 49 vs North Central.

Featured photo is Braden Walters. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography

