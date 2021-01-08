General Assembly reconvenes for 2021 session

From the Office of State Senator Eric Bassler:

This session, my colleagues and I will craft a comprehensive budget to fund government services for the next two years. Thanks to years of responsible conservative fiscal management, our reserves have allowed Indiana to be in a much better financial position than we otherwise could have been. While the outlook is positive, members of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, including myself, must be cautiously optimistic and continue our commitment to strong fiscal discipline by passing a balanced budget.

As chair of the Senate Subcommittee on School Funding, I will also be working to make sure schools across Indiana receive a fair amount of the state budget, enabling them to continue educating young Hoosiers.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, my colleagues and I will also work on a variety of policies this session to help address the impact the virus has had on our economy and on our local communities.

Additionally, this session we will draw new congressional and state legislative district boundaries. Redistricting is a duty assigned to the legislature by the Indiana Constitution that takes place after each census, and I am committed to ensuring a fair and transparent redistricting process.

With the 2021 session underway, I encourage residents of Senate District 39 to contact me with any questions or comments by email at Senator.Bassler@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.

Like this: Like Loading...